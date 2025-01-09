Cambodia reports major jump in gambling tax revenue in 2024

Tax revenue from casino and game of chance operators was up 85 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Cambodia.- The Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC) has reported tax revenue from casinos and game of chance operators reached US$63.1m in 2024. That’s an increase of 85 per cent in year-on-year terms.

According to Xinhua News, the CGMC said: “Based on the figures, we can assess that the overall tax revenue from the commercial gambling sector was quite good last year.”

So far the CGMC has issued 195 operating licences for casinos, although 15 of these licences have expired, one has been revoked, and another has been suspended. For games of chance, the CGMC has issued licences to 21 operators, but one has been cancelled and three have been suspended. In Cambodia, only non-citizens are permitted to gamble in the casinos.

See also: Directive against illegal gambling content enters force in Cambodia

Cambodia welcomes 6.7 million foreign tourists in 2024

The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism has reported the country received 6.7 million tourist arrivals in 2024. That’s an increase of 22.9 per cent year-on-year.

Hun Dany, the ministry’s Secretary of State, said visitors from Thailand, Vietnam, China, Laos and the United States accounted for the majority of arrivals. She attributed the growth to “the kingdom’s peace, political stability, attractive tourist destinations and good hospitality”.

For 2025, the government expects to attract some 7 million international tourists. Tourism is one of the main sources of economic income for Cambodia. To boost it, the government has lowered the visa fee for tourist type (e-Visa T) from US$36 to US$30, and the fee for regular type (e-Visa E) from US$42 to US$35. According to Hun Dany the move would help attract more foreign tourists and investors.

Dany also told Xinhua News that China was a significant source of inbound tourism for Cambodia and that the country is “a key tourism market”. In 2019, out of the 6.61 million foreign tourists visiting Cambodia, approximately 36 per cent were Chinese.

Chinese tourists play a pivotal role for Cambodian casinos. NagaCorp has experienced a rise in visitation since the Chinese government permitted tour groups to visit Cambodia.

See also: NagaCorp posts GGR of US$410.8m for first nine months of 2024