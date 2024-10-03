Cambodia casinos: NagaCorp posts GGR of US$410.8m for first nine months of 2024

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

Cambodia.- The casino operator and developer NagaCorp has shared its results for the first nine months of the year. It posted gross gaming revenue (GGR) of US$410.8m, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

Table buy-ins and slots bills-in for Mass Market Tables increased by 7 per cent in the first nine months of the year to US$2.89bn. The GGR for this segment was up 17.3 per cent year-on-year, to US$290.1m.

Premium VIP Market rollings showed a 13.4 per cent increment as compared to the same period last year to US$2.64bn. Premium VIP GGR stood at US$80.9m, down 18.8 per cent year-on-year. The VIP referral segment experienced an increase, with GGR rising by 23.8 per cent to US$39.8m, backed by a 6.2 per cent rise in rolling volume, which amounted to US$1.40bn.

NagaCorp operates NagaWorld, the country’s largest hotel and gaming resort.

In August, the company shared its operating results for the first half of the year. It posted a GGR of US$283.4m, up 12.3 per cent from US$252.3m in H1 2023.

Mass public floor table revenue was up 33 per cent to US$130.61m, while mass-market electronic gaming machine (EGM) revenue was down by 5 per cent to US$61.33m. The increases were attributed to the reasonably sized expatriate community, visitors from ASEAN and to some recovery in Chinese visitors. Gross profit for the mass market segment was US$170.8m, 74 per cent of the group’s total.

Premium VIP saw a 4.1 per cent reduction in revenue at US$60.3m. Rolling chip volumes fell by 11.7 per cent year-on-year to US$1.8bn while the win rate hit 4 per cent. The referral VIP market segment saw a 12.7 per cent year-on-year decrease in rollings to US$819.6m but a 17.6 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to US$31.1m.

