Cambodia: CGMC reminds authorities to control illegal gambling

Cambodia.- The Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC) has issued a directive instructing licensed commercial gambling agencies and relevant authorities to combat illegal gambling.

The statement indicated that licensed commercial gambling agencies must strictly comply with the conditions imposed by their licence, including their visibility and scope. Authorities were instructed to monitor and manage the operation of licensed commercial gambling regularly.

The directive urged authorities to cooperate with competent bodies to stop illegal and unlicensed gambling.

Hun Manet, the prime minister of Cambodia, recently issued a voice message ordering governors to conduct thorough inspections of gambling venues and to close down any operating without authorisation.