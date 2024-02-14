Cambodia’s prime minister orders crackdown on gambling venues
Hun Manet has ordered provincial governors to close any unauthorised venues.
Cambodia.- Hun Manet, the prime minister of Cambodia, has issued a voice message ordering governors to conduct thorough inspections of gambling venues and to close down any operating without authorisation.
The prime minister emphasized the need for immediate action, instructing governors to report any instances of unauthorised reopening to him directly. The issuance of new licences has been suspended.
