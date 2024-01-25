Cambodia: 3,155 arrested for illegal gambling in 2023

Some 1,786 illegal gambling cases were investigated by police.

Cambodia.- Police conducted 1,786 operations against illegal gambling in Cambodia in 2023, leading to the arrest of 3,155 people, including 1,238 women and the arraignment of 700 offenders. That’s according to the Ministry of Interior, which said the operations targeted 712 locations.

Touch Sokhak, the Ministry of Interior spokesperson, said the operations involved arrests, administrative actions such as contract signing and education and inspections at 302 locations. Authorities seized 10 vehicles, 390 motorcycles and 143 fighting roosters. The efforts resulted in the submission of 165 cases involving 710 people to the courts.

Contract signing and education resulted in 1,621 cases and 2,445 people renouncing illegal gaming, including 1,085 women.

According to Khmer Times, every three months, interior minister Sar Sokha will meet with the Sub-National Authority to discuss crimes that occur in communes, districts, or villages.

Kheng Kimhong, president of the Cambodian Youth Network Association’s Research and Advocacy Programme, has said that the government must tackle illicit gaming in villages. He said authorities must investigate why illegal gambling is still present and prosecute those responsible.