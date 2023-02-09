Cambodia: arrests made in raid on casino

A raid on a casino near the Vietnamese border led to the arrest of 12 Cambodian citizens.

Cambodia.- Police have arrested several people including 12 Cambodian citizens at a casino in Trapeang Phlong near the Vietnamese border. Acting in response to reports of illegal gambling and cockfighting, six district forces were involved in a raid that took place on February 5 at 12.50pm.

Those arrested were reportedly banned from gambling. They have been handed over to the provincial court for further proceedings.

In January, Cambodian authorities revealed that 231 illegal gambling facilities were closed between September 15 and December 27, with police arresting 606 people.