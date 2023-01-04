Cambodia: 606 arrests since September in illegal gambling crackdown

Cambodian police have cracked down on illegal gambling across the country.

Cambodian authorities closed 231 illegal gambling facilities from September 15 to December 27.

Cambodia.- The clampdown on illegal gambling in Cambodia resulted in operations against 231 businesses and the arrest of 606 people from September 15 to December 27. Prime Minister Hun Sen launched the crackdown on September 15.

National Police spokesman Lieutenant General Chhay Kim Khoeun told The Khmer Times: “The relevant authorities are still continuing their operations to find people who are involved in illegal gambling. The police force will advise the operators to cease operations, however, if they ignore their advice they will be arrested and legal action will be taken against them.

“We see less of this kind of illegal activity. Police have still cracked down on illegal gambling and will continue to find locations and stop illegal gambling crimes.”

Heng Kimhong, head of Research and Advocacy Program of Cambodian Youth Network Association, said incidents of illegal gambling had decreased since the crackdowns. He added: “The local authorities must not relax and take swift action to stop illegal gambling sites in their communities.”

