Cambodia: 7 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Seven women have been arrested in Pursat province for allegedly playing cards.

Cambodia.- Police have arrested seven women for alleged illegal gambling in Pursat province’s Bakan district. The arrests took place at the home of a 41-year-old woman in Khvav village, Romlech commune.

According to Khmer Times, the women were playing cards when police raided the house and seized some items. Shortly after the raid, the women were taken to the Romlech administrative station and made to sign contracts not to engage in any form of gambling before being released.

Cambodia has recently been removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “grey list” of untrustworthy jurisdictions.

The FATF said Cambodia had shown “significant progress in improving its AML/CFT regime.” According to the FATF, Cambodia has successfully strengthened its anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regime to fulfil its commitments under the action plan aimed at addressing the strategic deficiencies identified by the FATF.

In recent months, Cambodia took action against illegal gaming. The government urged authorities to shut illegal gambling in cafes and shops and it also published a series of new guidelines for gambling businesses.