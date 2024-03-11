Cambodia: 195 face deportation after police raid illegal online gambling operations

Police carried out two raids against illegal gambling in Sihanoukville.

Cambodia.- Police in Sihanoukville have arrested 195 foreigners accused of involvement in illegal gambling. An initial raid at the former site of the Paradis Island Casino on March 9 resulted in the discovery of 172 foreigners, predominantly Vietnamese, Thai, Taiwanese and Chinese.

According to Khmer Times, five managers of Taiwanese and Chinese nationality will face legal proceedings. Meanwhile, 167 of those arrested were handed over to the General Department of Immigration for deportation.

The second operation, carried out on March 10, targeted a location in Group 23, Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville. Police found 279 Cambodians and 28 from China and Myanmr. The 28 foreigners have been slated for deportation.

Earlier this month, Touch Sokhak, the deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, said 496 people were arrested in operations at 300 illicit gambling sites in the first two months of the year. According to Sokhak, law enforcement authorities took legal action against 69 operations, initiating procedural cases against 194 suspects to be prosecuted in court.

