Cambodia: 496 arrested for illegal gambling in first two months of 2024

Authorities carried out 300 raids between January 1 to March 3.

Cambodia.- Touch Sokhak, the deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, has revealed that a total of 300 illicit gambling sites were targeted in 19 different capitals and provinces during the first two months of the year, resulting in the arrest of 496 people.

According to Sokhak, law enforcement authorities took legal action against 69 of the raided locations, initiating procedural cases against 194 suspects to be prosecuted in court.

Among these cases, one involved an illegal online gaming operation, leading to the arrest of six suspects. Additionally, 31 people were arrested at seven gambling sites operating under the cover of internet business licenses, while 157 suspects were detained for participating in various illicit gambling activities at 61 different locations.

In addition to legal measures, the Ministry of Interior also took administrative actions against all 300 targeted locations. Administrative interventions, including education, guidance, and the issuance of cessation orders, were implemented in 231 sites across 10 capitals and provinces, affecting the activities of 339 people involved in illegal gambling.

In 2023, police conducted 1,786 operations against illegal gambling in Cambodia, leading to the arrest of 3,155 people, including 1,238 women and the arraignment of 700 offenders. According to Khmer Times, every three months, Interior minister Sar Sokha will meet with the Sub-National Authority to discuss crimes that occur in communes, districts, or villages.