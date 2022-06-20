BMM Testlabs promotes service delivery VPs in Australia

Kethish Namasivayam and Thiru Nadesapillai will both report to Anna Fernando, senior vice president of Operations, APAC.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to announce the Australian promotions of Thiru Nadesapillai to VP Service Delivery, EGMs, and Kethish Namasivayam to VP Service Delivery, Systems. They will both report to Anna Fernando, senior vice president of Operations, APAC.

Kirk White, executive vice president, APAC & AF, commented: “I am honoured to promote Thiru and Kethish, as they have been great leaders in BMM Australia’s technical services team for many years. They have excelled in their roles as regional technical subject matter experts and support our staff and customers alike across the Asia/Pacific region. Thiru and Kethish are extremely focused on customer delivery, providing internal testing quality and strong process efficiencies, ensuring that BMM continues to be the testlab of choice in the APAC region.”

Nadesapillai commented: “I currently manage BMM Australia’s EGM (electronic gaming machine) platform and games testing for the Australian, Asian, and international markets. I’m fortunate to be supported by experienced leadership, which allows me to focus on general product concepts, testing strategies, and overall improvements. I am very grateful to be part of such a great team at BMM, where we work together globally to support our customer’s product certifications and approvals.”

Nadesapillai joined BMM in 1999 and has led our Technical Delivery team in Melbourne for many years.

Namasivayam continued: “I am proud to be part of BMM Australia’s talented team and excited to have been part of BMM’s growth into a global service provider for our customers over the years. Given the many challenges we have overcome throughout the pandemic in the APAC gaming industry, our team has continued to grow stronger. I look forward to leading my team in continuing to provide our expert services to BMM’s customers and contributing to our global growth.”

Namasivayam joined BMM in 2002 and has led our Service Delivery team in Sydney for many years.