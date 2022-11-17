BlueBet appoints Tony Thomas as chief marketing officer

Thomas was chief marketing and digital officer at Nova Entertainment for nine years.

Australia.- BlueBet Holdings, the Australian mobile betting operator, has announced the appointment of Tony Thomas as its new chief marketing officer in Australia. Thomas has advised Australian companies through Wiseguy Communications and co-founded Fans.Inc in October 2021.

Previously, he was chief marketing and digital officer at Nova Entertainment for over nine years and head of media and advertising at Coles Group. He spent nearly six years as head of marketing at PepsiCo, was head of vodka marketing at Diageo and served as brand manager at Uncle Toby’s.

Thomas said: “It’s such an exciting time for BlueBet, as it experiences strong growth in the market, and I’m looking forward to helping it accelerate its growth agenda, disrupt the market, and continue to take market share.

“There is a real challenger brand mentality at BlueBet, filled with smart and passionate people, and this is exactly the sort of business I love being part of. As a challenger brand, we need to work faster and smarter and create big, impactful ideas that cut through in a competitive market.

“Australians have lots of choices when it comes to punting so creating an Australian brand that Aussie punters love is important. The BlueBet team has done an outstanding job and has a ton of industry knowledge and I’m excited to be joining such a high-performing and passionate team.”

BlueBet chief executive Bill Richmond added: “Tony has developed and executed some of the most recognisable campaigns in this market over the past 20 years and importantly built teams and cultures that align with BlueBet’s values and disruptor mentality.

“Tony is bringing a strong strategic mind to the company and has some exciting ideas about how we can take our brand and proposition to the next level.

“Tony understands that BlueBet is a challenger brand with a unique proposition and appeal to Australian punters and we think his expertise and vision will make a real impact on our business.”