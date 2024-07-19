Belle Corp confirms Premium Leisure has applied for gaming licence

Reuters had broken the news.

The Philippines.- Belle Corp. has informed the Philippine Stock Exchange that its unit Premium Leisure Corp (PLC) had requested a gaming licence. The company said details regarding the potential investment were still in the early stages and that the application was pending. It said it was not in a position to confirm more at the moment.

A source had told Reuters that PLC had applied for the licence. It was reported that the complex would feature a convention centre and a hotel. The news comes as another player in Clark, Hann Resorts, plans an initial public offering (IPO) valued at up to PHP20bn (US$342.2m). Hann operates the Hann Casino Resort and is developing Hann Reserve, a 450-hectare luxury estate in Tarlac province.