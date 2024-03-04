Bangladesh police push for law update amid online gambling surge

Authorities in Bangladesh have called for modernizing the Public Gambling Act of 1867 to address the surge in online gambling.

Bangladesh.- Bangladesh police have initiated talks to amend the Public Gambling Act of 1867 in order to properly crack down on online gambling as, according to the authorities, there is currently no proper regulation to combat this type of illegal action.

The demands were made during a meeting held at the Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium, which was attended by ministers, officials from various ministries and Mohammad Ali Miah, deputy inspector general of police and head of the criminal investigation department. The latter emphasised the need to review the legislation.

Those present called for the urgent need to adapt to technological developments, in particular the proliferation of online gambling. Police authorities also called for an update of the legislation on gambling and presented a wide range of demands aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the force.

According to BNN Breaking, these requests encompassed financial allocations for police training institutes, enhancements in the living conditions of senior officers, and adjustments to spending limits for the inspector general of police (IGP).

Administrative reforms, including the inclusion of the police chief as a technocrat member of the Superior Selection Board, were also discussed, with an emphasis on their role in officer promotions.

In February, state minister for posts, telecommunication and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak stated that he wanted to eradicate online gambling apps.

Bangladesh currently prohibits all gambling except for horse racing.