Bangladesh minister orders clampdown on online gambling apps

Zunaid Ahmed Palak wants gambling apps to be stopped.

Bangladesh.- State minister for posts, telecommunication and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has stated that he wants to eradicate online gambling apps. According to the Daily Sun, Palak warned of the consequences of gambling ads on social media platforms during a visit to the Cyber Threat Detection and Response Centre at the Telecommunication department’s headquarters.

He said he had instructed authorities to take action, but it’s not clear what will be done. Bangladesh prohibits all gambling except for horse racing.