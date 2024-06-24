Bamban mayor expelled from NPC party

NPC chairman Vicente Sotto III said the party would not tolerate any appearance of impropriety.

The Philippines.- Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, has been expelled from the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) due to her alleged links to the operation of an illegal offshore gaming operator in her hometown and discrepancies in her identity records.

The party confirmed the move in a letter signed by NPC president and former Senate president Vicente Sotto III on June 2. Sotto III said he had consulted party leaders and members following a formal request from NPC provincial chairwoman and Tarlac governor Susan Yap on June 17.

Sotto III said the NPC would not tolerate any illegal act or any appearance of impropriety by members that undermines the party’s principles.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian had called for Guo’s immediate expulsion from the party in May. He has said Guo could be deported to China. He claims Guo has lied in claiming she was born in the Philippines, and that a Chinese passport under the name Guo Hua Ping indicates that she is a Chinese citizen born in Fujian.