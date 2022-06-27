Authorities reject the Star Sydney’s proposal to add more gaming machines

The NSW Government does not consider the move to be appropriate at this time.

The casino operator had requested the government transfer licences from poor-performing machines in other areas of the state.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has confirmed that the NSW Government has rejected its proposal to increase the number of gaming machines permitted at The Star Sydney. According to the company, the government does not consider The Star’s proposal to be appropriate at this time.

The casino operator stated: “This is in light of a period of significant change for the casino sector as a whole following the Bergin Inquiry, the Bell Review and proposed changes to the NSW Casino Control Act 1992 which pertain to the establishment of a new regulator and various reforms to regulatory controls.”

In August last year, the casino operator had requested the government let it add 1,000 extra poker machines through a proposal to transfer licences from poor-performing machines in other areas of the state.

The Star Entertainment Group looks set to face another review. Shannon Fentiman, Queensland’s attorney general, has ordered a review into the casino operator’s suitability to hold a licence in the state.