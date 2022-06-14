Queensland launches review into Star Entertainment

The Star Entertainment is currently awaiting the results of an inquiry in New South Wales.

Queensland’s attorney general has announced an independent expert review into the suitability of The Star to continue to hold casino licences in Queensland.

Australia.- Another state has announced an inquiry into The Star Entertainment Group. While the group battles to retain its casino licence in Sydney amid an ongoing inquiry in New South Wales, it will now face a probe in Queensland.

Shannon Fentiman, Queensland’s attorney general, has ordered a review into the casino operator’s suitability to hold a licence in the state.

The company said in a statement: “Further details, including the terms of reference and timeframes, once considered by the Queensland Cabinet, will be made available as they become known.”

The Star Entertainment Group added that it continues to cooperate with relevant regulatory authorities, including the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and the ongoing review being conducted by Adam Bell SC in relation to The Star Sydney.

A few weeks ago, Fentiman announced the introduction of legislative reforms to the Queensland casino regulatory framework. The Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 proposes tougher gambling laws, higher penalties and more gambling harm minimisation measures.

Fentiman said: “These reforms are considered to be examples of best practice casino regulation and will be in place before the opening of the new casino at Queen’s Wharf to be operated by The Star.”

Star says it’s fit to hold a casino licence in Sydney

The Star Entertainment Group has responded to final submissions made by counsel Naomi Sharp SC. It argued that it should be allowed to keep its gaming licence.

Kate Richardson, Star’s lawyer, said the company accepted that the evidence demonstrated significant deficiencies and failings. However, she said that the people who engaged in the misconduct were no longer with the businesses.

According to local media, Richardson stated: “The fact those managers are no longer with the business is highly relevant. It sends a powerful message to all employees at the company as to what the board will and will not countenance.”

A publicly available outcome is expected to be released by the end of June.