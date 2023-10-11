Australia: Mildura council opens consultation on new gambling harm policies
Mildura Rural City Council is seeking public input.
Australia.- The Mildura Rural City Council is inviting the Sunraysia community to share feedback on a new policy to mitigate the adverse effects of gambling. This initiative, conceived under the guidance of councillor Troy Bailey, includes a combination of direct actions, advocacy and partnership approaches including:
- No Council activities in venues that have gambling activities.
- Advocating to the Victorian Government to reduce the current EGM cap in regional areas, and for EGMs given up by venues to be automatically removed from the regional cap.
- Pushing for changes to gambling-related legislation based on public health research.
- Funding initiatives that provide alternative activities to gambling
- Considering opportunities to limit the impact of gambling through changes to the Mildura Planning Scheme.
Cr. Bailey said: “As community leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of our community, and this includes the impacts of gambling. “Figures from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission tell us that in the 2022/23 financial year gambling losses from electronic gaming machines in our region topped more than AU$38m.
“While this is obviously a significant figure, it’s the social and economic impacts that flow from these financial losses that strike to the heart of why this policy has been developed – to minimise harm and support our community.”
Feedback wil be taken until 5pm on Friday November 3.
See also: Victoria Gambling Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 presented to Parliament