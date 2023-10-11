Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | Australasia | Regulation

Australia: Mildura council opens consultation on new gambling harm policies

The initiative has a particular emphasis on electronic gaming machines (EGM).
10/11/23

Mildura Rural City Council is seeking public input.

Australia.- The Mildura Rural City Council is inviting the Sunraysia community to share feedback on a new policy to mitigate the adverse effects of gambling. This initiative, conceived under the guidance of councillor Troy Bailey, includes a combination of direct actions, advocacy and partnership approaches including:

  • No Council activities in venues that have gambling activities.
  • Advocating to the Victorian Government to reduce the current EGM cap in regional areas, and for EGMs given up by venues to be automatically removed from the regional cap.
  • Pushing for changes to gambling-related legislation based on public health research.
  • Funding initiatives that provide alternative activities to gambling
  • Considering opportunities to limit the impact of gambling through changes to the Mildura Planning Scheme.

Cr. Bailey said: “As community leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of our community, and this includes the impacts of gambling. “Figures from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission tell us that in the 2022/23 financial year gambling losses from electronic gaming machines in our region topped more than AU$38m.

“While this is obviously a significant figure, it’s the social and economic impacts that flow from these financial losses that strike to the heart of why this policy has been developed – to minimise harm and support our community.”

Feedback wil be taken until 5pm on Friday November 3.

