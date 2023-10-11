Australia: Mildura council opens consultation on new gambling harm policies

Mildura Rural City Council is seeking public input.

Australia.- The Mildura Rural City Council is inviting the Sunraysia community to share feedback on a new policy to mitigate the adverse effects of gambling. This initiative, conceived under the guidance of councillor Troy Bailey, includes a combination of direct actions, advocacy and partnership approaches including:

No Council activities in venues that have gambling activities.

Advocating to the Victorian Government to reduce the current EGM cap in regional areas, and for EGMs given up by venues to be automatically removed from the regional cap.

Pushing for changes to gambling-related legislation based on public health research.

Funding initiatives that provide alternative activities to gambling

Considering opportunities to limit the impact of gambling through changes to the Mildura Planning Scheme.

Cr. Bailey said: “As community leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of our community, and this includes the impacts of gambling. “Figures from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission tell us that in the 2022/23 financial year gambling losses from electronic gaming machines in our region topped more than AU$38m.

“While this is obviously a significant figure, it’s the social and economic impacts that flow from these financial losses that strike to the heart of why this policy has been developed – to minimise harm and support our community.”

Feedback wil be taken until 5pm on Friday November 3.

See also: Victoria Gambling Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 presented to Parliament