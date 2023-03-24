ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023 draws record numbers

This year’s edition marked not only strong participation but also a diversity in the demographic of participants,

Press release.- Organized by Asia Gaming Brief, the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023 closed yesterday in the Philippines, Manila. The three-day event welcomed nearly 1,300 attendees, a record number of participants.

This year’s edition marked not only strong participation, but also a diversity in the demographic of participants, coming from Macau, Armenia, Australia, Cambodia, Cyprus, the UAE, India, Germany, the UK, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malta, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Singapore.

This edition also expanded by adding an exhibition that attracted dozens of exhibitors from all around the world to showcase the latest technology and advancements in the gaming industry. Among the numerous exhibitors, GamingPe, Hann Resorts, Angel Singapore, Naga Games, and BetConstruct gave their strong support to the event’s new segment.

In addition, this year marked strong support by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), with the group’s new chairman and chief executive officer, Alejandro H. Tengco, delivering the opening address at the ASEAN Gaming Summit.

Keynote speaker Hann Resorts CEO, Daesik Han, also recounted ongoing successes and shared his plans for expansion at the conference.

Asia Gaming Brief managing director Luis Pereira noted that “this year has been ASEAN Gaming Summit’s biggest-ever edition, demonstrating just how much the gaming industry has emerged stronger and more vibrantly from the limitations caused by the pandemic.”

“I would like to give particular thanks to the team for putting together such a great event. We’re very excited to have debuted our new format, further improving on last year’s edition and paving the way for even better iterations in the future,” he noted.

“None of this would be possible without such great support from the industry and – in particular – from PAGCOR – our sincere thanks. Additional thanks to the regional operators for coming out to the event and sharing their experiences with all of us here. Of course, the stellar insights from our speakers were an essential part of this year’s event – and I would like to extend our gratitude to each one of our panelists, moderators and presenters for sharing not only their time, but their invaluable experience. We look forward to hearing all of your feedback and making the next edition even better!” thanked Pereira.

Asia Gaming Brief general manager Vicky Chan said: “We are thrilled to have received an abundance of positive feedback from our sponsors and exhibitors. It’s our first time with such a large and successful summit plus exhibition with a notable presence of executives and C-level participation”.

“We are delighted to hear that our attendees are already eagerly anticipating our next event and the opportunity to reconnect with valuable clients from across the globe”, she added.

Closing out the final day of the ASEAN Gaming Summit were the Poker Meet at Newport World Resorts and the Closing Party at XYLO, at The Palace Manila.