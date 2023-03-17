PAGCOR chairman and CEO to deliver opening keynote at ASEAN Gaming Summit

Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and chief executive officer of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

The chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Alejandro H. Tengco, will deliver the opening address at the 5th edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit on March 21.

Press release.- Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and chief executive officer of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), is going to deliver the opening address at the 5th edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit on the morning of Tuesday, March 21st.

Fully endorsed by PAGCOR, the ASEAN Gaming Summit has become the premier industry conference in the Philippines since its inception in 2017.

Known for gathering top gaming executives from the Philippines and across Asia, the 2023 ASEAN Gaming Summit showcases industry insights from more than 50 speakers, hundreds of delegates, and expo visitors.

New additions and special features

A new addition this year is a special fireside chat format, featuring keynote guest speaker Daesik Han, CEO of Hann Resorts.

Regional operators INSPIRE Entertainment Resort’s COO, Chen Si, and HOIANA Resort and Golf Senior Vice President, Gillian Murphy, will also share their experience and insights in the fireside chat format.

Philippines operators participating in the discussions at this year’s summit include Newport World Resorts, Okada Manila, and Thunderbird Resorts, among others.

In turn, Ramon Garcia, Executive Chairman and Founder of the DFNN Group of Companies will discuss the climate for foreign investment and infrastructure development in the Philippines.

From the Philippines to Macau, to Vietnam, Thailand, the UAE, and beyond, the program for ASEAN Gaming Summit will feature guests and expert knowledge covering the pivotal gaming markets both now and upcoming.

Asia Gaming Awards returns

Registered delegates are also invited to attend the first edition of the Asia Gaming Awards in the Philippines, taking place at the Marriott Ballroom on Tuesday evening.

The Asia Gaming Awards convenes key stakeholders from the Asian gaming industry – operators, regulators, suppliers, and service providers, from both land-based and online spheres – to celebrate achievements within the industry.

Largest Summit yet

The three-day summit will gather hundreds of the region’s leading operators, regulators, and suppliers to discuss and showcase the next generation of gaming offerings, both land-based and online in a 3,000-square-meter exhibition area.

The ASEAN Gaming Summit aims to highlight the dynamism of the region, with this year’s edition set to be the largest yet.

Asia Gaming Brief general manager Vicky Chan said that a “strong rebound in the gaming industry is expected to happen this year in Asia, especially after mainland China has lifted COVID curbs. Recovery signals have also been shown in various markets, and I am convinced that ASEAN will deliver true value to all participants.”

From March 21st – 23rd, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, you’ll find a dynamic and engaging experience featuring expert panel discussions, workshops, and an expanded exhibition showcasing the latest technology and advancements in the gaming industry.

Registrations are available at www.aseangaming.com.