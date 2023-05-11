Alleged illegal gambling operation raided in Phnom Penh

Cambodian authorities received a tip-off from residents.

Cambodia.- Authorities in Phnom Penh have shut down an alleged Chinese-operated gambling site in Prey Tea 1 Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Sen Chey. The operation was carried out on May 11, following a tip-off from residents.

According to Khmer Times, Sak Chankanharith, governor of Po Sen Chey District, and authorities of Sangkat Choam Chao III, raided the site at around 1pm. Authorities seized gaming equipment and three motorcycles.

The confiscated materials have been stored at the Por Sen Chey District Hall. Investigations are ongoing with no arrests having been made.

The Cambodian government has urged authorities to shut illegal gambling in cafes and shops. It has published a series of new guidelines for gambling businesses.