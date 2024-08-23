Two people connected to Alice Guo arrested in Indonesia

One of those arrested is the former mayor’s sister.

The Philippines.- Two people connected to Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, have been arrested in Indonesia. One of them is Guo’s sister, Shiela Guo, and the other is Cassandra Li Ong.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said Ong is a representative of Lucky South 99, which was raided by authorities in June. Alice Guo has an outstanding arrest order for failing to appear in an investigation into the operations of an offshore gaming operator in Bamban.

The Bureau of Immigration suspects that Guo left the country without going through immigration checks. Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston John Casio said Guo arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Denpasar, Indonesia, via Batik Air 177 on July 18, in Singapore via Jetstar Asia 686 on July 21 and in Batam, Indonesia, via ferry on August 18. President Ferdinand Marcos announced on social media that an investigation is being conducted into her departure.

The Philippine government has instructed the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Justice to cancel the passports of the suspended mayor, her siblings and Ong.