Agra police launch initiative to help people with gambling problems

Police aims to provide support and guidance to people with gambling issues.

Over 1,000 offenders have pledging to quit gambling.

India.- The Agra police have launched an initiative through which it invites people with gambling-harm-related issues to approach police stations and sign a letter pledging to quit gambling. The initiative follows a letter received at the Mantola police station in which a man named Ravi Kishore, 42, submitted a bond letter expressing remorse for his past involvement in gambling and emphasising his commitment to leading a law-abiding life with the assistance of law enforcement authorities.

Since then, over 1,000 have pledged to abandon their gambling habits. This initiative, spearheaded by Agra police commissioner J Ravinder Goud, aims to create a supportive environment for rehabilitation and prevent relapses.

Social activist Naresh Paras highlighted a need to address the root causes of gambling addiction and provide support.

See also: Indian government websites hacked to display online betting ads