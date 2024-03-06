AGEM Index up 8% in February

The index was up 32.6 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases in February.

Asia.- The AGEM Index increased by 93.00 points to 1,261.10 in February 2024. This represented an 8 per cent increase in month-on-month terms and a rise of 310.19 points, or 32.6 per cent, year-on-year.

Eight out of 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases. The largest positive contributor was Light & Wonder, whose 25 per cent increase in stock price led to a 52.52-point gain for the index.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited saw its stock price increase by 5.1 per cent, leading to a 17.69-point gain for the index. The largest negative contribution to the index was Agilysys, whose 7.1 per cent decrease in stock price resulted in a 3.48-point loss.