AGEM Index up 4.4% in January

The index was up 215.67 points on last year.

Six of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases in January.

Asia.- The AGEM Index increased by 49.28 points to 1,168.10 in January 2024. This represented a 4.4 per cent increase in month-on-month terms and a rise of 215.67 points, or 22.6 per cent, year-on-year.

Six out of 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases. The largest positive contributor was Konami, whose 23.6 per cent increase in stock price led to a 37.27-point gain for the index. Aristocrat Leisure Limited’s stock price rose by 9.0 per cent, boosting the index by 22.52 points.

The largest negative contribution to the index was International Game Technology, with a 5.3 per cent decrease leading to a loss of 6.53 points.