AGEM Index up 7% in July

Asia.- The AGEM Index reached 1,423.49 points in July 2024. That’s an increase of 93.30 points or 7 per cent from June and 329.33 points or 30.1 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Ten of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases, resulting in eleven positive and one negative contributions to the index. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was the largest positive contributor, with a 19 per cent increase in its stock price. Meanwhile, International Game Technology saw its stock price increase by 14.7 per cent.

The lone negative contributor was PlayAGS, with a 0.4 per cent decrease in its stock price, which resulted in a 0.05-point loss to the AGEM Index.

The AGEM Index has shown 16 months of continuous growth, most in double digits. During this time, the index increased by 46.5 per cent, or 451.97 points. This is the longest period of sustained growth since November 2020 to April 2022, when the index had positive year-over-year growth for 18 consecutive months.