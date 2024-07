Nine of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index rose by 94.57 points to 1,330 in June 2024. That’s an increase of 7.7 per cent from May and a rise of 279.43 points, or 26.6 per cent, in year-on-year terms. Nine of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases, with Aristocrat and Everi rising most.