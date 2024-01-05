AGEM Index up 2.7% in December

The index was up 279.72 points on last year.

Ten of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases in December.

Asia.- The AGEM Index increased by 29.82 points to 1,118.82 in December 2023. This represented a 2.7 per cent increase compared to the previous month and a rise of 279.72 points, or 33.3 per cent year-on-year.

Ten out of 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases in the latest month. In the monthly index, the largest positive contribution was made by Aristocrat Leisure, whose stock price increased by 0.6 per cent, resulting in a gain of 16.09 points for the index.

Additionally, Konami saw a 0.9 per cent increase in its stock price, contributing to a 10.31-point gain for the index.

On the other hand, Light & Wonder had the largest negative impact on the index, with a 7.1 per cent decrease in its stock price leading to a loss of 12.71 points for the AGEM Index.