AGEM Index up 7.7% in November

The index was up 77.65 points on last year.

Seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index increased by 77.65 points to 1,089.00 in November. This represented a 7.7 per cent decrease compared to the previous month but a rise of 183.05 points or 20.2 per cent year-on-year.

Last month, seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases, which resulted in seven positive contributions and five positive contributions to the AGEM Index. With a 5.4 per cent increase, Aristocrat Leisure Limited contributed the most to the monthly index with 39.01 points. Light & Wonder’s stock price rose by 20.9 per cent, contributing 38.09 points.