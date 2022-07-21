AGEM Index down by 71.71 points month-on-month in June

The AGEM Index recorded an 8.1 per cent decline from the previous month.

All but one company posted negative contributions to the AGEM Index.

Asia.- The AGEM Index, which measures the performance of 12 gaming suppliers’ stocks, fell by 71.71 points to 811.39 in June. The figure was down 8.1 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Compared with last year, the index was down by 183.98 points. Ten of the 12 companies in the AGEM index reported losses last month, with all but one contributing negatively to the AGEM index.

The only positive contributor to the AGEM index in June was Agilysys, which rose 4.05 points after its shares rose 15.7 per cent. Shares of International Game Technology PLC fell 13.4 per cent, down 11.13 points on the index.

In June 2022, all three major US stock indexes posted month-on-month and year-over-year declines. The Nasdaq fell 8.7 per cent from May, while the S&P 500 fell by 8.4 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.7 per cent for the month.