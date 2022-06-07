AGEM Index rose by 20.68 points month-on-month in May

Six companies saw stock price increases in May, while the other six fell.

Asia.- The AGEM Index, which measures the performance of gaming suppliers’ stocks, rose by 20.68 points month-on-month to 883.10 in May. The figure represents a 2.4 per cent increase when compared to the previous month. Compared with the same period last year, the index was down 96.59 points.

In the most recent period, six AGEM index companies saw an increase in share prices, while the other six contributed negatively. The biggest gain in May was contributed by Konami Corp, which contributed an 18.99-point gain to the index as a result of a 9.5 per cent increase in its stock price.

It was followed by Aristocrat Leisure Limited, which contributed a 6.23-point gain with a 0.4 per cent increase in its stock price. The largest negative contribution was Light & Wonder Inc., whose 5.8 per cent decline in stock price equated to a 5.78-point loss for the index.