AGEM elects new president 

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) has announced the results of the election for its board of directors.

Robert Parente, executive vice president and chief business development officer for Light & Wonder, was elected as the board’s new president.

Parente will succeed David Lucchese, executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital at gaming technology and content provider Everi Holdings Inc, for a two-year term.

In addition to Parente’s election, AGEM also elected a number of new officers for one-year terms, including Lucchese who will now move to become vice president of the association.

The other vice presidents elected are Elaine Hodgson, president and chief executive of Incredible Technologies Inc, a developer of digital entertainment products for the amusement and casino gaming market; Luke Orchard, senior vice president and chief compliance and risk management officer at gaming supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT); and Tom O’Brien, president for Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) at slot supplier Aristocrat Gaming.

Also endorsed for a one-year term were: as AGEM secretary, Thomas Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming Inc; and, as AGEM treasurer, Ryan Comstock, COO of slot manufacturer Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

AGEM is a non-profit international technology trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, iGaming / online, game content, table games, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry.

It works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship.