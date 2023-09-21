AFL faces backlash for promotion of high-risk bets

The AFL faces criticism for allowing the promotion of bets with an 85 per cent failure rate.

Australia.- The Australian Football League (AFL) is facing criticism for allowing the promotion of same-game multis bets that carry an 85 per cent failure rate. There have been calls for a ban on advertisements for such bets.

The bets offered by Sportsbet allow gamblers to wager on various outcomes, such as possessions and goal scorers, with the condition that all selected outcomes must succeed for a payout. According to The Guardian, over the course of 90 matches since June 23, punters would have won in only 17 instances. The AFL receives a cut of losses.

This win-loss ratio was brought to light by an account named TrackMyBrown on Twitter. Although wins were technically achievable in 17 bets, the overall gains would not have been sufficient to offset the losses incurred if all bets were made, The value of the losses remains unverified.

Independent MP Kate Chaney, a member of the parliamentary inquiry, expressed concern about the close relationship between elite football competitions and betting firms. She noted that the AFL benefits from three separate revenue streams from gambling companies, including direct sponsorship, a boost in broadcast rights value, and a direct cut of all gambling losses.

Another critic of the AFL’s reliance on gambling revenue, independent MP Andrew Wilkie, called for an immediate ban on these advertisements.

This is not the only recent controversy linked to Sportsbet. In May, the company, one of the largest sports wagering companies in Australia, was found to have breached industry advertising standards. Ad Standards, which manages the complaint resolution process for advertising self-regulation, said an advertisement that suggested gambling could make men more attractive and lead to sexual success

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the AFL receives a percentage of gambling turnover on its matches, beyond sponsorship deals with wagering companies. Former AFL boss Gillon McLachlan disclosed the information during a hearing in the parliamentary inquiry into online gambling harm.