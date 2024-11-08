ACMA releases July – September report on interactive gambling actions

The regulator carried out 19 investigations, issued 10 formal warnings and blocked 47 websites.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has released a report on its actions concerning interactive gambling in the July to September 2024 period. The regulator conducted 396 inquiries, upholding 344 (87 per cent).

It received 115 complaints and 19 enquiries in July, 151 complaints and 18 enquiries in August and 78 complaints and 15 enquiries in September.

The ACMA completed 19 investigations that involved 37 gambling sites. It found one or more breaches of the Interactive Gambling Act (IGA) in 17 investigations. There were 56 findings of breaches: 33 for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service to Australian customers, 19 for providing an unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service to Australian customers and 4 for advertising a prohibited and/or unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service in Australia.

The ACMA issued 10 formal warnings to providers. We’ve copied and pasted the list below.

Huxley Harris for being a party to providing a prohibited and unregulated interactive gambling service (Smart Pokies).

Martin Robinson for being a party to providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Pokiesman).

Liernin Enterprises Limited for providing prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling services (Powbet, ExciteWin, Sportaza, Boomerang Casino, Neon54, Rabona, 5Gringos, Alf Casino, Buran Casino, Playzilla, Wazamba, Zet Casino, Slots Palace, Nomini, Casinia, SG Casino, Fez Bet and MyEmpire).

Hollycorn N.V. for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Casino Bello).

Libergos Limited for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Casino Bello).

Dama N.V. for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Rooli).

Strukin Limited for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Rooli).

Igloo Ventures SRL for providing a prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service (Lucky Block).

Fedir Havlovskyi for providing a prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service (SlotCatalog).

Jeremy Smith for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service (Freeslotshub).

The regulator also reported 47 URLs to accredited family-friendly filter providers and blocked 47 websites. Most offered casino-style games such as blackjack, roulette, poker, and slots. Some also provided betting services without an Australian licence.

Australian government reportedly plans to ban digital sideline gambling ads

The government of prime minister Anthony Albanese is reportedly planning to ban in-stadium electronic sideline ads during Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League (NRL) games. According to ABC, communications minister Michelle Rowland is also considering a proposal that would ban gambling logos from sports uniforms and jerseys. Both actions would need the consent of state and territory governments.

Opposition and anti-gambling advocates have called for the government to introduce a total ban on gambling ads as suggested by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy.

The government has made no official statement. In September, It denied Sky News’ report of an immediate ban on online gambling ads and a partial ban on television ads from 2026. Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the government was still in discussions and has not made a decision.