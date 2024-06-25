ACMA orders Hubbl audit after sports streaming breaks gambling ad rules

Hubbl’s Kayo showed gambling ads during live sports events.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has found that Kayo, a sports streaming service provided by Hubbl, has breached gambling advertising rules by showing gambling ads during live sports events outside permitted times.

The regulator had received complaints from viewers. Online content providers are not allowed to show gambling ads during live sports events between 5am and 8:30pm, including five minutes before and after the event.

ACMA found that 16 different gambling ads were aired outside of the permitted times during 267 live sport events. Hubbl said this was due to a system error affecting viewers using iOS applications over a six-week period in February and March 2023.

ACMA authority member Carolyn Lidgerwood expressed concern about the extent of the error and Hubbl’s failure to identify the bug.

She said: “Online streaming services as well as broadcasters all have a responsibility to put robust systems in place so that they adhere to these long-standing gambling advertising rules. The rules are there to reduce viewer exposure to gambling ads, particularly for impressionable young audiences and those vulnerable to gambling harms. In this case, Hubbl has let those viewers down.”

ACMA has instructed Hubbl to conduct an independent audit of its technical systems and processes, including the actions taken to address the breaches. If the company does not fulfil the requirements of the directive, the Federal Court may impose fines of up to AU$626,000 per day.

