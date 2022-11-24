ACMA orders blocks on 9 illegal offshore gambling websites

Over 180 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since 2017.

The ACMA found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to nine more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:

Winning Days

21Bit Casino

Oshi Casino

Lucky Elf Casino

NeoSpin

Lets Lucky

Boho Casino

Ripper Casino

BC.Game

The ACMA looked into 314 enquiries and complaints between July and September and completed 12 investigations into 25 gambling sites. It found 27 breaches: 21 for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service to Australian customers and six for providing an unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service.

Most of the websites blocked offered casino-style games like blackjack, roulette, poker and slots. A number of the sites also provided wagering services.

Some 642 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked since November 2019, when the regulator made its first blocking request. Over 180 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since the regulator started enforcing offshore gambling rules in 2017.

