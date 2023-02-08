ACMA orders blocks on 6 illegal offshore gambling websites

Over 190 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since 2019.

The ACMA found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to 15 more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:

Pokie Surf

24 Casino

Stellar Spins

Olympia Casino

Rock n Reels

Boomerang Casino.

Since its first blocking request in November 2019, 686 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked, and 190 illegal services have exited the Australian market. The ACMA is advising consumers that even if a service appears legitimate, it may not have proper customer protections, putting them at risk of losing their money.

Consumers can verify if a wagering service is licensed to operate in Australia by checking the ACMA register.

