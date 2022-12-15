ACMA blocks 2 illegal offshore gambling websites

Over 180 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since 2017.

Investigations found two websites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to two more offshore gaming websites. The websites are Pokizino and ABA Lucky 33.

The regulator has blocked 652 illegal gambling and affiliate websites since November 2019 while over 180 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since the ACMA started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.

The ACMA looked into 314 enquiries and complaints between July and September and completed 12 investigations into 25 gambling sites. It found 27 breaches: 21 for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service to Australian customers and six for providing an unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service.

Most of the websites blocked offered casino-style games like blackjack, roulette, poker and slots. A number of the sites also provided wagering services.

