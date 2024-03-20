ACMA blocks 8 more offshore gambling websites

The Australian regulator has blocked the websites under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has requested that Australian internet service providers (ISPs) block eight more websites found to be in violation of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The additions are Lucky7even, 50 Crowns, Rockwin, Bitdreams, Mr Pacho, Casino Infinity, Zota Bet and Spicyjackpots.

Since November 2019, the ACMA has blocked 945 illegal gambling and affiliate websites. The regulator says that over 221 illegal services have been withdrawn from the Australian market since it started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules. The ACMA advised consumers that even if a service seems legitimate, it may not have essential consumer protections.

