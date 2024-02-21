Australia: 17,423 register with BetStop in first six months

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has reported that 47 per cent of registrants are under 30 years old.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has reported that BetStop received 17,423 registrants between August and January. The nationwide self-exclusion register, which was launched in August, enables people to voluntarily exclude themselves from all online gambling platforms across every state and territory.

According to ACMA, the majority of those who have chosen to self-exclude are under the age of 40 (79 per cent), followed by the 41-50 age group (12 per cent). Over 16,000 people have chosen to remain on the register beyond the initial three-month exclusion period while more than one-third of enrollees have opted for lifelong exclusion.

New South Wales tops the list of jurisdictions with the most registrants with 5,353, followed by Victoria with 4,787 and Queensland with 3,424..

BetStop covers all licensed Australian interactive wagering service providers, both online and telephone-based. Providers are prohibited from opening accounts or accepting bets for self-excluded people and from sending them promotional material. Providers are obligated to promote BetStop on their websites, apps and marketing materials.

Registrants can opt for self-exclusion periods ranging from a minimum of three months to life. Those already on state or territory self-exclusion registers are not automatically transferred to the national replacement.

A study funded by the Australian Research Council has raised concerns over the influence of celebrity endorsements on children’s perceptions of gambling. The research, conducted by academics from Deakin, Wollongong, and Curtin universities, found that children as young as 12 believed that celebrities and influencers promoting gambling made the activity appear safe, normal, and attractive.

The federal government, which is currently deliberating the recommendations of a parliamentary inquiry into online gambling, has been urged to consider implementing bans on gambling ads. However, communications minister Michelle Rowland suggested that implementing a complete ban on gambling ads would be complicated.