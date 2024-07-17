ACMA blocks 2 more offshore gambling websites

The Australian regulator has blocked the sites for breaches of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a request for Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block two additional gambling websites citing violations of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The sites are Richard Casino and Wanted Win.

The ACMA blocks sites that offer unlicensed interactive gambling services or publish advertisements for prohibited services. Since its first request in November 2019, it has blocked 1,011 sites. The regulator says over 220 illegal services have been withdrawn from the market.

ACMA recently found that Kayo, a sports streaming service provided by Hubbl, has breached gambling advertising rules by showing 16 gambling ads outside of the permitted times during 267 live sport events. The regulator had received complaints from viewers.

