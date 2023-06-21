ACMA blocks 12 offshore gambling websites

To date, ACMA has blocked 785 illegal gambling and affiliate websites in Australia.

The Australian regulator has blocked more illegal gambling websites and reminded consumers to only gamble with licensed services.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to 12 more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:

Tsars

Zen Casino

Zen Betting

Cleopatra Casino

Goodman Casino

Zoome Casino

Yabby Casino

Neon54

Rabona

5Gringos

AlfCasino

1RED

Currently, 785 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked since ACMA requested its first block in November 2019. The regulator says over 200 illegal services have been withdrawn from the market.

The regulator recently appealed to the Curaçao government for assistance in tackling offshore gambling operators targeting the Australian market. The regulator is said to have written to Curaçao Finance minister Javier Silvania to highlight the ongoing gambling reforms in the Dutch Caribbean island and request action.

The letter addressed Curaçao “master” licence holders found to breach Australian laws by providing or advertising prohibited interactive gambling services to Australian customers. It outlined a list of violators who have engaged in the promotion or provision of igaming products in Australia, many of whom have evaded fines.

ACMA recently took action against a CS:GO skins gambling site targeting young players and fined Entain AU$13,320 for accepting illegal in-play bets during the LIV golf tournament in Bangkok in October 2022.