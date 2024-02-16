ACMA blocks 12 more illegal offshore gambling websites

The Australian regulator has blocked more websites under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has requested that Australian internet service providers (ISPs) block 12 more websites found to be in violation of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The latest additions are Playzilla, Wazamba, Zet Casino, Slots Palace, Nomini, Casinia, SG Casino, Fez Bet, Buran Casino, Spin Better, Golden Bet and Clash.gg.

See also: Queensland report recommends review of harm minimisation programmes

Since November 2019, the ACMA has blocked 926 illegal gambling and affiliate websites. The regulator says that over 220 illegal services have been withdrawn from the Australian market since it started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules. The ACMA advised consumers that even if a service seems legitimate, it may not have essential consumer protections.

See also: ACMA finds betting operators breaching rules with quick codes