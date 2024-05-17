3 A-League players arrested for alleged match manipulation

The investigation focused on matches in November and December 2023, with further attempts made in April and May 2024.

The three footballers allegedly manipulated yellow cards.

Australia.- New South Wales (NSW) State Police have arrested three A-League players following an investigation by the Organised Crime Squad into alleged yellow card manipulation

One player is believed to have received instructions from someone in South America to orchestrate yellow cards during specific games in exchange for financial gain. The manipulation of yellow cards was reportedly observed during matches played on November 24, 2023, and December 9, 2023. Attempts to influence the number of yellow cards during games on April 20, 2024, and May 4, 2024, were purportedly unsuccessful.

Search warrants were executed across multiple locations today (May 17). At around 6am, a 33-year-old man was arrested in South Coogee and is anticipated to face charges related to corrupting betting outcomes. Simultaneously, arrests were made in Parramatta, West Hoxton, and Emu Plains, with people aged 27 and 32 expected to face similar charges.

The NSW Crime Commission, Sports Integrity Australia, Football Australia, Australian Professional Leagues, and the Organised Crime Squad are working together as inquiries continue.

