Former NSW hotel owner fined for Christmas Day gaming offences

The former licensee of the St George Hotel has been fined AU$16,500.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has fined the former licensee of the St George Hotel at Belmore, Rawin Sirikwankul, AU$16,500 (US$10,725) for allowing patrons to gamble on Christmas Day 2022. The former licensee pleaded guilty to 30 offences under the Gaming Machines Act 2001 at Downing Centre Local Court.

The regulator’s investigation revealed that 30 gaming machines were in operation at the hotel from 12pm to 10pm on Christmas Day 2022, which was outside the prescribed trading hours for gaming machines.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director, Jane Lin, stated: “These restrictions are in place to reduce the risks of gambling harm by limiting the time patrons can spend playing gaming machines. Apart from breaking the law, the former licensee placed patrons at greater risk of gambling harm.

“As this case shows, licensees who fail to abide by prescribed gaming machine trading hours can expect to be caught and face significant penalties.”

