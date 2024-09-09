24 investigated for unlicensed currency exchange at Marina Bay Sands

The Singapore Police Force has reported 14 arrests.

Singapore.- The Singapore Police Force is investigating 17 men and seven women, aged between 27 and 58 for their alleged involvement in unlicensed foreign exchange and money remittance activities at casino premises. Some 14 of them have been arrested and 13 were charged in court.

In a press release, the Singapore Police Force said officers carried out a joint enforcement operation at Marina Bay Sands on September 5 and 6. The operation was led by the Central Police Division, with support from the Criminal Investigation Department, Commercial Affairs Department, and partners from the casino venue.

Police seized over SG$190,000 (US$145,843) worth of casino chips and cash, as well as various electronic devices. Under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019, a person who provides payment services without a licence can be fined up to S$500,000 and imprisoned for up to three years. Under Regulation 9 of the Casino Control (Conduct of Gaming) Regulations 2009, a person who uses chips for any purpose other than the playing of games or tips in casino premises can be fined up to SG$10,000 and imprisoned for up to 12 months.

