Singapore: 16 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Singapore.- The Singapore police have arrested 16 people, 11 men and five women aged between 30 to 67 years old, for alleged illegal online gambling. Five will face charges today for gambling while the remaining 11 were allegedly part of a group that funded, organised, or assisted in the organisation of the gambling.

Police carried out a series of raids between August 21 and 22 in the area of Serangoon North Avenue 4 and various other locations and seized S$48,000 in cash and computers.

Under Section 20(2) of the Gambling Control Act 2022, a person who gambles in Singapore or knows a premise is an unlawful gambling venue can be fined up to SG$10,000 and imprisoned for up to six months. Under Section 18(3)(a), operators can be fined up to SG$200,000 and imprisoned for up to five years.

A person who provides financing for any step taken in the process of conducting an unlawful gambling place could be fined up to S$500,000 and imprisoned for up to seven years. A person who is an occupier of a place and allows it to be used as an unlawful gambling place could be fined up to S$500,000 and imprisoned for up to seven years.

