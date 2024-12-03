20,000 offshore gaming workers expected to leave the Philippines before year-end

The Bureau of Immigration has reported some foreign workers have not yet downgraded their visas.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigation (BI) has reported that approximately 20,000 foreign offshore gaming workers are expected to leave the country by December 31. Some have not yet filed to downgrade their visas.

As of November 7, 21,757 foreign nationals linked to offshore gaming operators had voluntarily changed their work visas to temporary visitor visas and 10,821 had already left the country.

In October, the BI issued cancellation orders for 12,106 people who had not voluntarily downgraded their visas. They must leave the country by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the DOLE has announced that a job fair for workers who have been displaced from internet gaming licensees (IGLs) will be held on December 6 in Calabarzon. Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) director Patrick Patriwirawan said the department is assisting former offshore gaming workers in processing their applications for unemployment insurance benefits, with 435 people having applied so far.

He said workers are being directed to the nearest Public Employment Service Office (PESO) for job placements and support with career development services.

PAOCC claims offshore gaming operators trying to avoid detection in the Philippines

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) director Winnie Quidato told the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality that some offshore gaming operators continue operating in the country disguised as business process outsourcing (BPO) companies to evade the ban issued under Executive Order (EO) 74.

“The big offshore gaming companies that we have raided before or that existed before, we see them breaking down) into smaller groups. Some are even branding themselves now as BPOs,” Quidato told the panel during the last public hearing on illegal activities linked to offshore gaming operators. He said he hoped such “guerrilla offshore gaming operators” would not affect “the good image that BPOs have established in the country.”

See also: Philippine president says no new law needed following offshore gaming ban