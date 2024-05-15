1xSlots Partners has been nominated for the “Best Affiliate Program” at the SiGMA Asia Awards

SiGMA Asia will take place in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, from June 2 to 5.

Press release.- 1xSlots Partners has been nominated for “Best Affiliate Program 2024” at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024 which will take place as part of SiGMA Asia in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, from June 2 to 5.

The company stated: “It’s a great honour to be nominated for this award. And now, we really need your support — you can vote for our affiliate program by following this link https://sigma.world/asia/awards/. Every vote counts!!

“We’d like to thank all our affiliates for their trust and support. And if you’re still not a 1xSlots affiliate, feel free to contact a manager by emailing @partners1xslots to get some incredible offers from our world-class affiliate program. See you at the conferences!”

SIGMA will bring together the best business minds from around the world, from senior government officials and experienced mid-level professionals to high-profile influencers. As always, the conference will feature an award for outstanding players in the igaming industry.